Helen Emery

Murfreesboro - Helen Laverne Sheets Emery, age 86 passed away peacefully on August 12, 2020 at her home in Murfreesboro, TN. She was born in Chicago, Illinois to the late Vernal LeRoy Sheets and Frances Ethyl Engel Sheets. Helen grew up in Valparaiso, Indiana.

Helen is survived by her husband of nearly 67 years, Glen Emery; daughters Katherine Daniel and Lauren Rudd (Mark Russell) of Murfreesboro; grandchildren Chris (Natalie) Rudd of Nashville, Abby (Brian) Sights of Jupiter, FL and Michael Daniel of Murfreesboro; and great-grandchildren Anna Rudd, Walker Rudd, Jack Sights and his future sister.

Helen and Glen met in college and traveled the world thanks to the US Army. She loved to learn and earned four graduate degrees from MTSU. She also enjoyed learning artistic skills and taught painting for many years. She was an avid quilter and has made hundreds of quilts, wanting to learn and try out each new technique. Her favorite type of quilt to make was "scrappy quilts" and she thoroughly enjoyed creating masterpieces from other people's cast-offs.

Visitation with the family will be Saturday, August 15, 2020 from noon to 2 pm with the Funeral Service following at 2 pm at Woodfin Chapel, Murfreesboro, TN. Masks will be required at both the visitation and the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church Chancel Choir Memorial Fund, 210 N. Spring St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130

An online guestbook is available for the family at www.woodfinchapel.com

(615) 893-5151




Published in The Daily News Journal from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2020.
Woodfin Funeral Chapel
1488 LASCASSAS PIKE
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
