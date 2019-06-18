Services
Terrell Broady Funeral Home, Inc.
3855 Clarksville Pike
Nashville, TN 37218
615-244-4755
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Dixon Memorial Methodist Church
1111 Buchanan St
Funeral
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Dixon Memorial Methodist Church
1111 Buchanan St.
Nashville - Helen was preceded in death by her husband Robert E. Lee, Sr. and son, Jimmy D. Manson. Helen is survived by daughter, Elma (George) Adkisson, son, Robert (Audrey) Lee; daughter, Tamara (Terry) Miles, daughter in law, Shirley Manson, ten devoted grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Visitation Tuesday, June 18, 2019, 9-10am with funeral to follow at Dixon Memorial UM Church 1111 Buchanan St. Terrell Broady Funeral Home.
Published in The Daily News Journal on June 18, 2019
