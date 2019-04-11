Services
Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home
820 South Church St
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 893-2422
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Murfreesboro - Rosie Helen Williams was welcomed into heaven's choir, Tuesday, April 9th, 2019. She was a God loving Christian who devoted her life to play the organ and piano at church since 12 years of age. She was a member of Taylor's Chapel Baptist Church and will be dearly missed by all who knew her. She loved people and could carry on a conversation with all no matter the subject. Helen loved to travel, go night fishing and play cards around the kitchen table, and Hardee's AM breakfast club.

Helen was predeceased by her father, Robert Williams in 1993; and great nephew, Elijah Gregory Williams. She is survived by her loving mother, Beulah Mai Boyd Williams, age 98. They lived with each other since Helen became an adult. She is also survived by her brothers, Donald Robert Williams (Richard Zelek) and Michael Lynn Williams (Valerie Vaughn Williams); 2 nephews, 6 nieces; 14 great grand nephews and great grand nieces; Uncle Frank Boyd (Sandra), Aunt Mildred Herrod and a large group of cousins who she was known as Sis/Sissy.

Visitation will be 4:00-7:00 PM, Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

A celebration of life well lived will be at 4:00 PM, Friday, April 12, 2019 with Ben Stickle, Pastor of Taylors Chapel Baptist Church and Honorable Mention Brother James Hargrove officiating. Burial will follow in Boyd Cemetery, Pitts Lane off of Highway 96E. Pallbearers will be Deacon and Church members, Michael Ingle, Frank Manor; and nephews, Charles Williams, Daniel Williams, Tommy McClard, Noah McClard, Michael Voss and Nick Arocho.

Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2019
