Henry Carl Gray, Sr.
Murfreesboro - Henry Carl Gray, Sr. 90, of Murfreesboro TN died September 29, 2019. "Hank" Gray was the son of Edward and Lilian Gray from Trenton, NJ. He was the loving husband of Claire Doolan Gray who preceded him in death in 2009. He is survived by his children, Henry Carl Gray, Jr from Culpeper, Va., Robert Edward Gray from Barboursville, WVa., Nancy Rosenthal from Murfreesboro, TN and Edward Ronald Gray from Franklin, TN. Hank is also survived by many Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren and Great, Great Grandchildren.
Hank is a member of the First Cumberland Presbyterian Church. He is a retired teamster and worked for 25 years for Canada Dry and 10 years as a Security Guard for the NJ Department of Transportation. A life long golfer Hank enjoyed many rounds of golf with family and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the First Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 907 Main Street, Murfreesboro, TN. at 3pm on Saturday October 5th. In lieu of flowers the Gray family requests donations be made to the First Cumberland Presbyterian Church to support their many outreach programs. www.woodfinchapel.com
Published in The Daily News Journal on Oct. 2, 2019