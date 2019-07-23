|
Henry "Hank" F. Marshall
Murfreesboro - Henry "Hank" F. Marshall, 78, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away on July 20, 2019.
He is survived by his wife; Joy K. Marshall, son; Joseph Daniel (Amanda) Marshall, step-daughters Pat (Rich Schremmer) Pledger; Pam (James) Sykes, grandchildren: Bailey Sykes and Shea, Fi and Izzy Marshall. He is preceded in death by his parents; Harry F. Marshall and Carolyn Haring Marshall.
He was born in Salem, VA on June 7, 1941. He attended high school at Hillsboro High in Nashville, TN. He went on to earn a bachelor's degree in Geography from Middle Tennessee State University and a master's degree from Memphis University. He retired from Nissan after 18 years in the Corporate Communications department and was an active member of the Bell Buckle Lion's Club for many years.
He enjoyed golf, classic movies, Kentucky basketball, geography and spending time with his four granddaughters.
Visitation will be held at Murfreesboro Funeral Home on Tuesday, July 23 from 3:00-7:00pm. Graveside service will be held Wednesday at Forest Hills Cemetery in Chattanooga, TN at 1:00 pm.
Memorial donations may be made to .
Published in The Daily News Journal on July 23, 2019