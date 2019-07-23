Services
Murfreesboro Funeral Home - Murfreesboro
145 Innsbrooke Blvd
Murfreesboro, TN 37128
615-896-2229
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Murfreesboro Funeral Home - Murfreesboro
145 Innsbrooke Blvd
Murfreesboro, TN 37128
View Map
Graveside service
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
Forest Hills Cemetery
Chattanooga, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Henry Marshall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henry F. "Hank" Marshall


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Henry F. "Hank" Marshall Obituary
Henry "Hank" F. Marshall

Murfreesboro - Henry "Hank" F. Marshall, 78, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away on July 20, 2019.

He is survived by his wife; Joy K. Marshall, son; Joseph Daniel (Amanda) Marshall, step-daughters Pat (Rich Schremmer) Pledger; Pam (James) Sykes, grandchildren: Bailey Sykes and Shea, Fi and Izzy Marshall. He is preceded in death by his parents; Harry F. Marshall and Carolyn Haring Marshall.

He was born in Salem, VA on June 7, 1941. He attended high school at Hillsboro High in Nashville, TN. He went on to earn a bachelor's degree in Geography from Middle Tennessee State University and a master's degree from Memphis University. He retired from Nissan after 18 years in the Corporate Communications department and was an active member of the Bell Buckle Lion's Club for many years.

He enjoyed golf, classic movies, Kentucky basketball, geography and spending time with his four granddaughters.

Visitation will be held at Murfreesboro Funeral Home on Tuesday, July 23 from 3:00-7:00pm. Graveside service will be held Wednesday at Forest Hills Cemetery in Chattanooga, TN at 1:00 pm.

Memorial donations may be made to .

Murfreesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Services. 615-896-2229
Published in The Daily News Journal on July 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now