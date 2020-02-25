Services
Herbert Edward Ashford Jr.

Murfreesboro - Herbert Edward Ashford, age 53 of Murfreesboro, TN passed away on Wednesday, February 12, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his parents; Herbert Sr. and Effie Lee Bain Ashford, son; Zackery Ashford, and sister; Mary Helen Dempsey.

Mr. Ashford is survived by his wife; Melissa Ashford, sons; Will (Brittany) Ashford, Joshua (Laura) Ashford, daughters; Brandy (Shane) Lambert, Rachel (Kevin) Miller, grandchildren; Faith and Parker Ashford, step-grandchildren; Aurora and Dysis Paschalidis, brothers; Charles Dempsey Johnny Dempsey, Ronnie Dempsey, and sisters; Della Hammonds, Geneva Bergeron. Special thanks to niece; Melissa (Charles) Dobbs.

Visitation will be held at Murfreesboro Funeral Home on Friday, February 28, 2020 from 4pm - 8pm. Services will be held Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 12pm in the chapel with Pastor Billy Lokey officiating. Interment will follow at Coleman Cemetery, Murfreesboro, TN.

Published in The Daily News Journal from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27, 2020
