Services
Roselawn Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
5350 NW Broad Street
Murfreesboro, TN 37129
(615) 893-2742
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Roselawn Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
5350 NW Broad Street
Murfreesboro, TN 37129
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Roselawn Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
5350 NW Broad Street
Murfreesboro, TN 37129
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Roselawn Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
5350 NW Broad Street
Murfreesboro, TN 37129
View Map
Murfreesboro - Herbert L. White, age 90, passed away on the afternoon of Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital. Mr. White was the son of the late Lew W. and Mary Elizabeth Hotz White. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Elizabeth Susan "Betty Sue" White; daughter, Debbie Clowers; sons, Gregory White and Paul White and his wife, Kim; grandchildren, Sharon Wright, Jackie Clowers, Joseph Luckett, Austin White, Parker White and Andrew White; and two great grandchildren. Services to celebrate Mr. White will be at Two O'clock the afternoon of Friday, November 22, 2019 at Roselawn Funeral Home with Dr. Jim Clardy officiating. Mr. White worked for Delta Airlines for 39 years and was a longtime member of St. Mark's United Methodist Church, past President of the Murfreesboro Lion's Club. He participated and served for many years in the Boy Scouts of America. For over 30 years he was a Scout Master and received numerous awards during that time. Friends are cordially invited to visitation Thursday evening from Four O'clock till Seven O'clock and Friday from One O'clock until the service begins at Two. Roselawn Funeral Home, 5350 NW Broad Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37129, 615-893-2742.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019
