Woodfin Funeral Chapel
1488 LASCASSAS PIKE
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 893-5151
Herbert Lee
Memorial service
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Murfreesboro, TN
Murfreesboro - Herbert Gid Lee, born October 13, 1942 in Knoxville, passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2019. He was a veteran of the Tennessee National Guard and held degrees from both Carson-Newman and MTSU. Herb was a devoted husband, father, and mentor to many.

Herb met his wife Helen in college and moved to Murfreesboro in 1967. He had a tireless work ethic which included careers as a probation officer, banker, the Department of Employment Security, and even in retirement a job at Southbranch Nursery. He loved camping, fishing, and spending time with his grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Helen Deckelmann Lee; daughter, Pamela Erin Lee Tilley and husband Scott; son, Gregory Jason Lee and wife Christine; grandchildren, Mary Simone Tilley and Gideon Bruce Lee; and a host of other loving family and friends.

A memorial service celebrating his life will be held 2:00 p.m. Sunday, March 10, 2019 at First Baptist Church, Murfreesboro with Dr. Noel Schoonmaker officiating.

Memorials may be made in memory of Herb to the New Life Campaign at First Baptist Church, Murfreesboro where he was a member and taught Sunday school.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Woodfin Funeral Chapels and an online guestbook is available for the Lee family at www.woodfinchapel.com.
Published in The Daily News Journal on Mar. 8, 2019
