|
|
Hermene Lea
Murfreesboro - Hermene Lea, age 91, passed away December 3, 2019 at St Thomas Rutherford Hospital. She was a native of Wilson County and lived in Nashville and San Diego, California before moving to Murfreesboro. Hermene retired from South Central Bell as an operator and was a member of North Boulevard Church of Christ.
Hermene was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas Anthony and Effie Patterson Huddleston; husband, William T. Lea; daughter, Beverly Denney; brothers, Claude Anthony Huddleston, John Morgan Huddleston, Riley Collis Huddleston; sisters, Pauline Alsup, Eta Mae Adams. She is survived by her step-son, Ray (Cheryl) Lea of Birmingham; ; sister-in-laws, Pauline Keith, Mary Baines; brother-in-law, Raymond (Robbie) Lea; grandchildren, Ryan (Rachel) Lea and Stephen (Andrea) Lea; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation with the family will be 11:00 AM -1:00 PM, Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home. Graveside service will follow at 2:00 PM, at Huddleston Cemetery in the Cainsville Community with Mike Gann officiating. Nephews and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2019