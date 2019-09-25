Services
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Graveside service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
12:30 PM
Evergreen Cemetery
Murfreesboro - Herrod L. "Mack" McCollum, age 90, passed away September 24, 2019 at Creekside at Three Rivers facility. He was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and served in the United States Army during the Korean War where he was a POW for two years. Herrod was the owner of Rags to Riches second hand store and worked at Mason Dixon Freight Lines for thirty years.

Herrod was preceded in death by his parents, Hubert L. and Ida Herrod McCollum; wife, Evalee Summar McCollum and son, Patrick K. McCollum. He is survived by his son, Tommy L. McCollum of Murfreesboro; daughter, Jeanne (Chris) Blankenship of Spring Hill; daughter-in-law, Barbara West McCollum of Texas; brother, Jack M. McCollum of Murfreesboro; and grandchildren, Jacob McCollum, Ethan McCollum and Zachary Blankenship.

Visitation with the family will be 12:00 until 2:00 PM, Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow visitation at 2:30 PM, Thursday, Evergreen Cemetery with Military Honors.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Parkinson's Disease Association, 2300 Patterson St, Nashville, TN 37203.

Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.
Published in The Daily News Journal on Sept. 25, 2019
