Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home
820 South Church St
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 893-2422
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home
820 South Church St
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Hollis Vaughn Obituary
Hollis Vaughn

Murfreesboro - Hollis Lindell Vaughn, age 79, passed away at his residence March 12, 2019. He was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County. He retired from General Electric and strawberry farming. He also served as County Commissioner.

Hollis is preceded in death by his parents, Hollis Franklin and Alma Summar Vaughn. He is survived by his wife, Vivian Vaughn; son, Ralph (Pat) Vaughn of Lascassas; daughters, Tammy Lynne (Lisa) Vaughn of Lascassas, Bridgett (Jason) Stewart both of Carthage; sister, Robbie Anne Barnett of Murfreesboro and grandchildren, Bailey and Brooklynn Stewart.

Visitation with the family will be 12:00 PM until time of 2:00 PM, Friday, March 15, 2019 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Bro. Darrel Whaley officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.
Published in The Daily News Journal on Mar. 14, 2019
