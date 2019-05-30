|
|
Homer Brown
Rockvale, TN - Homer Brown, age 82, of Rockvale passed away on Monday, May 27, 2019. He was a native of Rutherford County and the son of the late Frank and Leila Williams Brown. He was also preceded in death by siblings, Lorene Brown O'Dell, Polly Brown Buckner, Houston Brown, Ida Brown and Clara Bell Brown Weaver and his great grandson, Homer Woods Davenport.
Graveside service will be 6:30pm Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Westbrooks Cemetery. Marty Neal will officiate.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Greta Delbridge Brown, children, Tammy Brown Hite and her husband Jeff, Diana Brown, Kristi Brown DeGraw and her husband Andy, grandchildren, Christopher (Bethann) Davenport, Jennifer (Eric) Tedder, Parker DeGraw, Sydney DeGraw, great grandchildren, Meric Tedder, Brennen Tedder, Scout Davenport, Violet Davenport, siblings, James "Jim" Brown, Virginia Brown Jackson and many other loved family and friends.
Mr. Brown was a 1955 graduate of Rockvale High School, a member of Windrow Church of Christ and retired from MTSU. He was a #TrueBlue fan of MTSU and a member of the Rutherford County Baseball Hall of Fame.
Pallbearers will be Horace Jackson, John Jackson, Christopher Davenport, Travis Brown, Nelson Vaughter and Billy Weaver.
Visitation will be from 2:00pm until 6:00pm Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Woodfin Memorial Chapel.615-893-5151. www.woodfinchapel.com
Published in The Daily News Journal on May 30, 2019