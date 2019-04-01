Howard Lloyd Verry Jr.



Murfreesboro - Howard Lloyd Verry Jr. age 68, passed away March 29, 2019. He was born in Providence, RI and has lived in Rutherford county for many years. Howard attended Parkway Baptist Church, was a retired auto mechanic, Master Mason 1982, member of The Hardwood Country Dancers and Music City Mavericks. He loved doing volunteer work and helping others. He dearly loved his wife of 36 years, his family, and especially his 15 grandchildren.



Howie was preceded in death by his mother Adeline Verry; father and step-mother, Howard Verry and Gladys Verry; and step-brother, Douglas Rogers. He is survived by his wife, Jean Verry of Smyrna, TN; son, William (Cheresse) Squillante; daughters, Heather (Brian) McGuire), Elizabeth (Danny) Ferreira, Tammy Hyde, Louise (Andy) Bryant, Amy McPherson, Kelly (Tim) Watson; brothers, Stephen Verry, Doug Verry, and Danny (Roz)Rogers; sister Sandra Verry; and grandchildren, Gavin, Dylan, Nasier, Jahzara, Arijah, Billy, Adam, Amanda, Emily, Adrienne, Halie, Carlie, Coy, Seth, Gloria Grace



In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Amedisys Hospice or the Murfreesboro .



Visitation with the family will be from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home. Masonic Rights will be 2:00 PM Saturday by The Sam Davis Lodge. A memorial service will follow with Kyle Goen officiating.



Published in The Daily News Journal on Apr. 1, 2019