|
|
Howard Vaughn Clark
Murfreesboro - Howard Clark passed away on March 7, 2019, at his home in Adams Place Retirement Living, Murfreesboro. He celebrated his 100th birthday on August 23, 2018. He was an inspiration to fellow residents for health, vigor, and long life. Howard was very active in the Adams Place community, to include being on councils, leading chair exercises and water aerobics. He was often seen riding his bicycle or bounding up three flights of stairs to his apartment. Howard was born to Clyde Elmore Clark and Bertha Margaret McQuaige on August 23, 1918, in Cheraw, South Carolina. He spent most of his youth in Wendell, North Carolina, working on his family's farm, gristmill and cafe. Howard graduated from Kings Business School in Raleigh. He married Margaret Wilson Oakley of Zebulon, North Carolina, in 1940. This union of 70 years ended with Margaret's death on September 6, 2010 in Murfreesboro. She is buried at Evergreen Cemetery.
Howard began his career with the Army/Air Force Exchange Service (AFFES), Department of Defense, in 1941, working to expand services along with the rapid growth of Fort Bragg to support WWII. After advancing to General Manager in a subsequent assignment. He transferred to Murfreesboro in 1949 to grow and manage AFFES services at the base in Smyrna, which was named Sewart Air Force Base in 1950. He was recognized for building an outstanding rapport with local merchants, improving the Credit Union, and exceptional service to airmen and their families. He was appointed by the Base Commander to serve as Exchange Officer, in addition to running the operations as General Manager. Howard supported military families on installations in five U. S. States, as well as South Korea (Area Executive, 1966/68) and in Vietnam (1971). He retired in 1973, with many honors - including The Medal for Civilian Service in Vietnam and Department of the Army Certificate of Achievement.
Howard and Margaret retired to Raleigh, North Carolina, in 1973, exercising his love of gardening and managing the pecan orchard on his Wendell farm. They moved to Murfreesboro in 2004 to be near their daughters. He is proceeded in death by his parents, four sisters and two brothers. His two living brothers are Robert Clark of Wendell, and Gene Clark of Pilot, both of North Carolina. Howard is survived by his daughters - Patricia Clark Hollis of Lascassas and Teresa Clark Owens of Murfreesboro - His grandsons, Clark Hollis of Woodbury, Sean Hollis of Savannah, Georgia, Mark Owens of Medina, Ohio, and Stephen Owens, Cranford, New Jersey. He is also survived by nine great grandchildren
Howard donated his body to Vanderbilt Medical School. Upon future return of ashes, an internment event will be scheduled beside his wife at Evergreen Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at Adams Place Retirement living on March 17, Sunday afternoon, 2:00 pm until 3:30 pm. In leiu of flowers donations can be made to the or another .
Published in The Daily News Journal on Mar. 13, 2019