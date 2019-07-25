|
|
Hughie "Bubba" Rowland
Mt. Juliet, TN - Hughie "Bubba" Rowland, age 69 of Mt. Juliet, TN, passed away Tuesday July 23, 2019. A native of Rutherford County, he was the son of the late Clayton and Beular Mae McCoy Rowland.
Mr. Rowland is survived by his wife of 50 years, Pat Bussell Johnson Rowland; children, Robert Rowland and his wife Jamie of Smyrna, TN; Patti Denice Davis and her husband David of Arrington, TN, O'Lena Mae Guinn and her husband Ty of Mt. Juliet, TN, and ARhonda Lea Brewer and her husband Ron of Mt. Juliet, TN; brother, Ronnie Rowland of Smyrna, TN; sister, Odelene Rowland of LaVergne, TN; grandchildren; Bekka, Michael, Robert, Clay, Devilon, Jackie, Candace, and Matt; great-grandchildren, Maddix and Kurt.
Visitation will be held from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM Thursday and from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM Friday at Corinth Church of Christ, 2205 Corinth Road Mt. Juliet, TN 37122. Funeral service will be held 12:00 PM Friday at Corinth Church of Christ with Bro. Alan Hutchison officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in Mapleview Cemetery with sons-in-law and grandsons serving as pallbearers.
Mr. Rowland was a US Army veteran, a member of Corinth Church of Christ, and a heavy equipment operator.
An online guestbook for the Rowland family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com.
Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. 615-459-3254.
Published in The Daily News Journal on July 25, 2019