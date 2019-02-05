|
Ida Mae Gordon
Murfreesboro - Ida Mae Gordon, age 78 of Murfreesboro, died Sunday at her home surrounded by her family. She was a native of Rutherford County and a daughter of the late Otis and Mary Garvin. She was also preceded in death by a son, Jimmy David Gordon.
Survivors include her husband of 59 years, Jimmy Gordon; daughters, Mary "Sissy" Gordon (Troy Frazier) and Lisa Jane Mosley (Charles) all of Murfreesboro, and Regina "Ginnie" Smotherman (Darren) of Lebanon; brothers, Houston Garvin (Brenda) and Paul Allen Garvin (Shawn), all of Mt. Juliet; special sister in law, Patsy Walls (Gene) of Murfreesboro; six grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; and a host of other loving family and friends.
Mrs. Gordon was a member of Fellowship Baptist Church and attended Mt. Herman Baptist Church. She retired from Better Bilt Windows after 25 years of service.
Visitation will be Tuesday from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. and again Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of funeral services beginning at 11:00 a.m. at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with Bro. Jerry Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with family serving as pallbearers.
The family wishes to thank granddaughter Lanae Diaz and her husband Stuart as well as friend Saundra Braunwalder for their excellent care given to Mrs. Gordon. The family requests memorials be made to Adoration Hospice and an online guestbook is available for the Gordon family at www.woodfinchapel.com
Published in The Daily News Journal on Feb. 5, 2019