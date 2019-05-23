|
Ida Sue Reeves
Murfreesboro - Ida Sue McKinley Reeves of Murfreesboro, TN passed away on May 21, 2019 after a long battle with multiple health issues. Mrs. Reeves was born in Granville, TN on August 20, 1932 and was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Charles E. Reeves, and her parents Hugh McKinley and Lois Carter McKinley Cornwell. She is survived by two sons: David (Susan) Reeves of Collierville, TN, Paul (Michele) Reeves of Brentwood, TN; one daughter, Katherine (Jeff) Wright of Franklin, TN; one sister, Tommie McKinley Clemons of Carthage, TN; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Reeves graduated from Jackson County High School in Gainesboro, TN in 1951 with honors. She was active in drama, band and chorus. Her chosen vocation was being a homemaker with a passion for cooking and baking. Several of her recipes were published in the Tennessee Homecoming Cookbook and Southern Living magazine.
She was a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, and grandparent, choosing a career of devotion to her family. Her hobbies also included reading, collecting recipes and cookbooks, and collecting pottery, dishes and glassware.
Despite her struggles with illness and periodic physical limitations, she was always concerned with the welfare of others. She was instrumental in helping her husband obtain a college degree after they married. She willingly sacrificed necessities to ensure that her children received a college education, as well.
She was a member of the Minerva Drive Church of Christ. She always greeted newcomers to the Church with her delicious homemade bread and was actively involved in various ministries at the church throughout her life.
In 1985 she co-hosted the ladies' program for a convention of the National Society of Accountants for Cooperatives in Nashville, TN. She attended annual conventions of the society with her husband throughout the continental U.S., Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.
The family expresses their sincere gratitude for the compassionate and loving care given to Mrs. Reeves by the staff at NHC Murfreesboro during her extended stay there. Additionally, the family is grateful for the guidance and support provided by the Caris Healthcare hospice team.
A time of visitation with the family will be available at Woodfin Funeral Chapel in Murfreesboro, TN on Thursday, May 23, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM. Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019 at the Granville United Methodist Church in Granville, TN at 11:00 AM (with a period of visitation preceding the service at 10:00 AM). Graveside services will be held immediately following the funeral at the Granville Cemetery. Bro. David Dunn and Rev. Terry Little will officiate.
Memorials may be sent in honor of Mrs. Reeves to Caris Healthcare - Murfreesboro, TN.
Published in The Daily News Journal on May 23, 2019