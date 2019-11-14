|
Iene Thi Nguyen
Murfreesboro - Mrs. Iene Thi Nguyen, age 75, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Wednesday, November 13, 2019. She was born in Laos. Mrs. Nguyen worked for Tyson Foods and attended Wat Lao Buddharam Temple in Murfreesboro.
Mrs. Nguyen is survived by her daughter, Chansamone Sisavatdy and her husband Khoune; grandchildren, Tony Sisavatdy, Thommy Sisavatdy and her husband Bou Chindavong, and Ainoi Sisavatdy and his wife Amanda; and great-grandchildren, Tyler Sisavatdy, Hailee Sisavatdy, Audrey Sisavatdy, and Rowan Sisavatdy.
Visitation with the family will be Saturday, November 16, 2019 from 4:00pm until 6:00pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be held Sunday, November 17, 2019 at 2:00pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel.
An online guestbook is available for the family at www.woodfinchapel.com. Woodfin Memorial Chapel (615) 893-5151
Published in The Daily News Journal from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019