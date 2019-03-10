|
|
Iral B Davis
Murfreesboro - Iral B Davis, age 87, of Murfreesboro, passed away March 6, 2019. He was a native of Murfreesboro, and son of the late Sylvia Starling Price Davis and William Bedford Davis.
Mr. Davis is survived by sons, Rick (Tracy) Davis, Kenny Davis, and Andrew (Carla) Davis; eight grandchildren; and four great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a son, Terry Davis.
Mr. Davis was an Army veteran of the Korean War and was retired from the Alvin C. York VA Medical Center. He was a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University.
Inurnment will be in the Nashville National Cemetery at a later date.
An online guestbook is available for the Davis family at www.woodfinchapel.com.
Published in The Daily News Journal on Mar. 10, 2019