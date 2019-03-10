Services
Woodfin Funeral Chapel
1488 LASCASSAS PIKE
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 893-5151
Iral Davis
Murfreesboro - Iral B Davis, age 87, of Murfreesboro, passed away March 6, 2019. He was a native of Murfreesboro, and son of the late Sylvia Starling Price Davis and William Bedford Davis.

Mr. Davis is survived by sons, Rick (Tracy) Davis, Kenny Davis, and Andrew (Carla) Davis; eight grandchildren; and four great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a son, Terry Davis.

Mr. Davis was an Army veteran of the Korean War and was retired from the Alvin C. York VA Medical Center. He was a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University.

Inurnment will be in the Nashville National Cemetery at a later date.

Published in The Daily News Journal on Mar. 10, 2019
