Irene Frost Locke Moss
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Irene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Irene Frost Locke Moss

Williamson - Irene Frost Locke Moss, age 81 of Williamson County, TN passed away June 13, 2020. A funeral service will be 11 AM Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with visitation one hour before the service. Additional visitation will be 4-8 PM Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Williamson Memorial. Burial will take place at Williamson Memorial Gardens. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME 615-794-2289 www.williamsonmemorial.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services
3009 Columbia Avenue
Franklin, TN 37064
(615) 794-2289
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved