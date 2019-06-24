|
|
Irene Jewel Braswell Winters
Murfreesboro - Irene Jewel Braswell Winters, went to be with her Lord and Savior on June 22, 2019. She was a native of the Dekalb County but lived in Rutherford Co. for most of her life. She was preceded in death by her husband Elmer L. Winters who died December 22, 1977. She was also preceded in death by her parents, F.W. Braswell and Ova Bryant Braswell; sisters, Jessie Shelton, Frances Corley, Helen Duke and Fay Jaco and brother Junior Braswell. She provided childcare in her home for 30 years. She was a member of Temple Baptist Church.
Mrs. Winters is survived by her son Norris L. Winters and wife Kathy. Her daughter Carol Winters Jones and husband Steve Jones, grandchildren, Vicky Winters, Greg Jones and wife Kelly. Chad Jones and wife Amber, Kevin Winters, Kristy Noll and husband Brent, great grandchildren, Lexi Noll, Camden Noll, Ethan Noll, Brayden Noll, Haven Noll, and Hadleigh Jones.
Visitation will be after 12Noon on Tuesday at Woodfin Funeral Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will be 2:00PM Tuesday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Brother Same Epley will officiate. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. www.woodfinchapel.com
Published in The Daily News Journal on June 24, 2019