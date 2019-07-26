Services
Woodbury Funeral Home
504 W. Main St.
Woodbury, TN 37190
615-563-2311
Irene Rich

Irene Rich Obituary
Irene Rich

Woodbury - Irene Bryson Rich, 101, of Woodbury, passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at NHC Healthcare in Murfreesboro. She was a native of Cannon Co.

She is survived by her son & daughter in law, Joe David and Ann Rich of Murfreesboro; grandchildren, Bart (Richard) Lowell of CA, Jeff (Lisa) Rich and Kelly Armstrong both of Murfreesboro; great grandchildren, Jon Rich and Kelsey Armstrong both of Murfreesboro and Abi (Cole) Davis of NC. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joe Robert Bryson & Tina Barrett Bryson; her husband, Medford Rich and sisters, Evelyn Hayes and Christine Rich.

Mrs. Rich was a member of 1st Baptist Church, Woodbury and a housewife. She volunteered and helped with many organizations including the and volunteering at Stones River Hospital.

Funeral Services will be 12 noon Friday, July 26, 2019 in the Chapel of Woodbury Funeral Home with Bro. Dean Anderson officiating. Interment will follow in the Riverside Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be from 10 am until 12 Noon Friday, July 26, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to 1st Baptist Church, Woodbury.

Woodbury Funeral Home, 615-563-2311 or to leave condolences for her family, please visit www.woodburyfuneralhome.net
Published in The Daily News Journal on July 26, 2019
