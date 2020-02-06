Services
Woodfin Chapel - Smyrna
203 N. Lowry Street
Smyrna, TN 37167
615-459-3254
Israel Serrano

Israel Serrano Obituary
Israel Serrano

Smyrna - Israel Serrano, age 71, passed away Wednesday, February 5, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was born in Puerto Rico to the late Isaac Serrano and Crucita Hernandez Serrano. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Victor Serrano.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 12:00 PM at Woodfin Chapel Smyrna. Visitation with the family will begin at 10:00 AM. Woodfin Chapel Smyrna. 615-459-3254.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020
