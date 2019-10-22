|
|
Iva Dell Sanders
Unionville, TN - Mrs. Iva Dell Sanders, age 83, of Unionville, TN, died Mon., Oct. 21, 2019 in Murfreesboro, TN. Mrs. Sanders was born in Alabama and was a daughter of the late Robert Lee and Rilla Ellen Weeks Woodall. She was a homemaker and had retired from General Electric of Murfreesboro. Mrs. Sanders was a member of Rover Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, John Wilkey Sanders, who died in 2016; sister, Linda Claxton and brothers, Howard Woodall and Bobby Woodall.
Mrs. Sanders is survived by her daughter, Diane (Jimmy) Arms, Alexandria, TN; son, Wayne (Rita) Sanders, Unionville, TN; grandchildren, Jeremy (Bridget) Sanders, Drew (Angelina) Sanders, Nathan (Lauree) Arms and Shannon (Abram) Edwards; great grandchildren, Blayne Sanders, Jalyn Sanders, Clay Sanders, Alyvia Sanders, Harmony and Emmie Edwards, and Grey and Bennett Arms.
Family members will receive friends on Wed., Oct. 23, 2019 from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Lawrence Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 am on Thur., Oct. 24, 2019 from the chapel of Lawrence Funeral Home with Rev. Jimmy Arms and Rev. Sam Bullington officiating. Burial will follow in Pressgrove Cemetery near Unionville.
A special thanks is extended to the Staff of The Rutherford Memory Care Unit for their kind and compassionate care during her residency there.
Jeremy Sanders, Drew Sanders, Nathan Arms, Abram Edwards, Blayne Sanders and Clay Sanders will serve as pallbearers.
Memorial Donations may be made to the , 201 West Lincoln St., Tullahoma, TN 37388.
LAWRENCE FUNERAL HOME and CREMATION SERVICES, Chapel Hill, TN, 931-364-2233 (www.lawrencefuneral.net) in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019