Iva Tate
Lewisburg - Iva Nell Tate, age 84, of Murfreesboro, formerly of Lewisburg, died Tuesday, November 8th, 2019 at her residence.
She was a native of Giles County, the daughter of the late James Jasper and Willie Mae Woodward Wilburn. She retired from Eraser Products and was a member of the Baptist church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one son Robert (Bobby) Louis Tate, five sisters, Mary Ester Chapman, Martha Louise Yocom, Hazel Lorene Gipson, Virginia Francis Chambers and Ruth Wilburn. Six brothers, James Clyde Wilburn, Robert Edgar Wilburn, Gilbert Riley Wilburn, William Ernest Wilburn, James Edward Wilburn and Luther Wilburn.
She is survived by Sherry (Ken) Shrum of Murfreesboro and three grandchildren, Derek Tate, Daniel Shrum, and Samuel Shrum.
Funeral services will be conducted on Wednesday, November 13th, 2019 at 1:00 pm from the Chapel of London Funeral Home with burial to follow in Lone Oak Cemetery.
Visitation with the family will begin on Tuesday from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm and will continue on Wednesday, until the funeral hour.
London Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019