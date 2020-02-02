|
|
J. Tally
Murfreesboro - J. Tally "Bud" Arnold, age 89, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 1, 2020 while in Alive Hospice Murfreesboro. Tally was surrounded by family during his last moments.
Tally was born in Anderson, TN and grew up in Estill Springs, TN. He and his wife Reather moved to Murfreesboro in 1958. Tally served in the Nation Guard 1948-1950 then in the Navy from 1951-1954. He was a devoted member of the Blackman United Methodist Church, Estill Springs Masonic Lodge; Pancake Crew. He was also a Boy Scout Leader.
Tally was preceded in death by his parents; Jake Tally and Mary Orella KnightArnold and sister, Ann Byars. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Reather P. Arnold of Cross, SC. His two sons J. Dexter Arnold and Jay Tally Arnold. His grandchildren; Jennifer (David) Nugent, Samantha (Jonathan) Haun and Justin Arnold, great-grandchildren; Grant Nugent, Abby Nugent, Addison Haun, Mason Haun and Lily Ann Arnold. His sister, Mary Bunn Harris and several nieces and a nephew.
A Church service will be held at 11:00A.M. on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Blackman United Methodist Church with David Stockton and Gayle Watson officiating. Burial will follow at 2:30 in Mt Garner-Decherd Cemetery in Winchester, TN. Visitation with the family will be from 9:30 A.M. until 11:00 A.M. service time on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Blackman United Methodist Church. Arrangements are being handled by Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services; 820 South Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 (615)893-2422. Please leave condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020