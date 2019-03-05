|
Jack Faulk
Murfreesboro - Jack Faulk, age 83 of Murfreesboro, TN passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his parents: James Robert and Kitty Lee Hill Faulk, brothers: Harold Faulk, Bobby Faulk, sisters: Joyce Faulk, Peggy Sue Comer, and a great grandson: John Grant McDougal.
He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Peggy Marie Faulk, children: Sammy (Angela) Faulk, Brenda Faulk, Jackie (Johnny) Faulk, Mark Faulk, grandchildren: Brad Faulk, Adam, Ben and Jake McDougal, Samantha, Tyler, and Abbie Faulk, great grandchildren: Jack, Camryn, and Peyton Faulk, Wyatt, Harper, and Kaelyn McDougal, and Jordan Faulk, brothers: Gilbert Faulk, Chester Faulk, sisters: Shirley Torrejon, Barbara Kay Blackburn, Linda Jo Avlies, Lisa Faulk, and step brother: Devon Faulk.
Visitation will be held at Murfreesboro Funeral Home on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 from 1pm - 4pm with services to follow at 4pm in the chapel. Bro. Darrell Lewis will be officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations be made to Alive Hospice or the .
Murfreesboro Funeral Home is honored to serve the Faulk family.
www.murfreesborofuneralhome.com 615-896-2229
Published in The Daily News Journal on Mar. 5, 2019