Jack Norman Melton
Murfreesboro - Jack Norman Melton age 87, passed away at his residence on September 20, 2020. He was a native and a lifelong resident of Rutherford County, but has lived in Winchester for the last 9 years. Jack was a member of The Church of Christ and retired from State Farm Insurance as a data processor.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Sally Melton; five brothers and four sisters. He is survived by his wife, Betty Melton; daughter, Norma (Butch) Robertson; grandchildren, Robby (Christy) Miller and Shaynee Syler; great-grandchildren, Presley Miller and Ephram Walton.
Visitation with the family will be from 10:30 AM until 12:30 PM on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Jennings and Ayers Fuenral Home. A graveside service will be 1:00 PM Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Roselawn Memorial Gardens with Michael Weeks officiating. Friends and family will serve as active pallbearers.
Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422 Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com