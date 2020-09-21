1/1
Jack Raymond Wood
1933 - 2020
{ "" }
Jack Raymond Wood

Murfreesboro - Jack Raymond Wood, age 87 of Murfreesboro died Sunday September 20, 2020. He was a native of Terre Haute, IN and was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Henry Wood and Olive Frances Rogers Wood, sisters, Frances Hopkins, Connie Wood, brothers, Richard Wood, Charles Wood, and Don Wood.

Mr. Wood was a member and deacon with Walter Hill First Baptist Church. He enjoyed being a greeter and "Candy Man" at Church.

He was a retired Chief Master Sergeant with the United States Air Force, after 22 years of service. Mr. Wood served in three different Wars. After the Air Force he worked for Bridgestone Tire Company as a Safety Engineer and Human Resources.

Mr. Wood is survived by his wife of 64 years, Lois Sanders, daughters, Lynne Wood of Murfreesboro, Terri Pomeroy and husband Jim of Lascassas, Karen McDonald of Nashville grandchildren, Jason Pomeroy and wife Emily of South Carolina, David Pomeroy of Murfreesboro, Shawn Pomeroy of Murfreesboro, Jessica Duke and husband Cameron of Colorado, Ryan McDonald of Nashville, sister in law, Dee Wood of Texas and host of other family and friends.

Visitation will be 4:00PM to 7:00PM Wednesday, at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will be 2:00PM, Thursday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Pastor Shelby Smith will officiate. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. Family will serve as pallbearers and brothers in Christ from Walter Hill First Baptist serve as honorary pallbearers. www.woodfinchapel.com




Published in The Daily News Journal from Sep. 21 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
23
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Woodfin Funeral Chapel
SEP
24
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Woodfin Funeral Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Woodfin Funeral Chapel
1488 LASCASSAS PIKE
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
615.893.5151
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
September 22, 2020
Such a wonderful man and his family is beyond words. I used to go to church with them and Jack would say, "Judy, Judy, Judy" and I would say "Jackie, Jackie, Jackie" and then we would both laugh. Barry and I love him and Lois and the whole family. I am so sad but know that he is in a much better place than we are. May God bless all of you with His best of all you need.
Judy Smith
Friend
