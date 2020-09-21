Such a wonderful man and his family is beyond words. I used to go to church with them and Jack would say, "Judy, Judy, Judy" and I would say "Jackie, Jackie, Jackie" and then we would both laugh. Barry and I love him and Lois and the whole family. I am so sad but know that he is in a much better place than we are. May God bless all of you with His best of all you need.

Judy Smith

Friend