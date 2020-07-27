Or Copy this URL to Share

Jackson Barlow Smith



Murfreesboro - Jackson Barlow Smith, age 80 passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020.



Preceded in death by parents Owen and Sue Compton Smith; sisters Barbara Smith Vaughn and Pauline Smith Hix.



Survived by wife Sandra Smith; daughter Christy Lynn Smith; sister Katherine Smith Rogers; brother William (Marsha) Smith.



A memorial service will be held at a later date.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Alive Hospice, 1718 Patterson St., Nashville, TN 37203 or Alive Hospice .org



