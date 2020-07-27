1/
Jackson Barlow Smith
Jackson Barlow Smith

Murfreesboro - Jackson Barlow Smith, age 80 passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020.

Preceded in death by parents Owen and Sue Compton Smith; sisters Barbara Smith Vaughn and Pauline Smith Hix.

Survived by wife Sandra Smith; daughter Christy Lynn Smith; sister Katherine Smith Rogers; brother William (Marsha) Smith.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Alive Hospice, 1718 Patterson St., Nashville, TN 37203 or Alive Hospice .org

Murfreesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Services 615-896-2229




Published in The Daily News Journal from Jul. 27 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Murfreesboro Funeral Home & Cremation Services
145 Innsbrooke Blvd
Murfreesboro, TN 37128
615-896-2229
