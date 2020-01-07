Services
Woodfin Funeral Chapel
1488 LASCASSAS PIKE
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 893-5151
Jacob Durham
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Woodfin Funeral Chapel
1488 LASCASSAS PIKE
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Graveside service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
1:00 PM
Evergreen Cemetery,
Jacob "Jake" Durham

Jacob "Jake" Durham Obituary
Jacob "Jake" Durham

Murfreesboro - Jacob "Jake" Durham, left this life for his heavenly home on Monday January 6, 2020. He was born to Claudia and Tim Durham on February 23, 1981, He was a 1999 graduate from Oakland High School and 2003 graduate from MTSU.

He was preceded in death by grandparents, Al and Mildred, Durham, and Claude and Margaret Ward.

Besides his parents Jake is also survived by his brother, Adam Durham, aunts and uncles Judy Durham and husband Frank, Jim Ward and wife Bonnie, Don Durham and wife Trisha, cousins Abby Pollock and husband Jordan, and Emily Stout and husband Jacob, plus a large host of other family and friends from every walk of life. All who knew Jake loved him.

Jake began working auctions with his father and grandfather at the age of 10 before joining the firm full-time in 1999, becoming third-generation auctioneer and realtor with Durham Realty & Auction. He avidly supported the MTSU athletic program and was a member of the Blue Raider Athletic Association Jake was also an avid University of Tennessee fan, historian and politico.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in memory of Jake to any animal shelter of your choice or locally to PAWS. Jake's love of his furry pals was well known especially his long-time canine companion Lady Grace Durham.

Visitation will be 4:00 to 7:00PM Wednesday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Graveside service will be 1:00PM Thursday at Evergreen Cemetery, Teb Batey will officiate. www.woodfinchapel.com
Published in The Daily News Journal from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020
