Jacob "Jake" Ford
Smyrna - Jacob Artermus Ford, age 79 of Smyrna, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 12, 2019. He was the son of the late Thomas "Bootsy" Nelson Ford and Cleo Katherine (Isenberg) Ford. He is preceded in death by his brothers Abijah, Hollace, and Blaine; and his sisters Barbara (Bare) and Phyllis (Smith).
He leaves his wife of 57 years, Evelyn (Peters) Ford; his son, Daniel Ford and his wife, Autumn (Hall) Ford; two grandchildren, Preston and Caden Ford; and many nieces and nephews all over the Tri-Cities area.
He is survived by his brothers Dale and wife Joyce, Dennis and wife Joan, Mike and wife Jan, Ray and wife Bertha, and his sisters Donna and husband David Pruitt, June and husband Tim Gibson, Mary and late husband Thomas Collins.
Jacob served his country for four years in the Navy and enjoyed his tenure as a Mason at Joppa Lodge #411 in Gladeville, TN. Jacob was an avid UT Football and Basketball fan, always wearing his UT hat to help them win the game. He loved to play Chuzzle, attaining a score of over 1.7 billion points, using it as an excuse to "exercise", going upstairs where his computer was located.
Visitation with the family will be Friday, November 22, 2019 from 4:00 pm until the time of memorial services beginning at 6:00 pm at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna, Tennessee. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for you to donate to the and an online guestbook is available for the family at www.woodfinchapel.com.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019