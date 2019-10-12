Services
Woodfin Chapel - Smyrna
203 N. Lowry Street
Smyrna, TN 37167
615-459-3254
James Alford Fann

James Alford Fann Obituary
James Alford Fann

Smyrna - James Alford Fann, age 68 of Smyrna, TN, passed away Friday, October 11, 2019. Born in Davidson County, he was the son of the late William Alford Fann, Jr. and Ruby Nell Moore Fann. He was also preceded in death by a brother, William Douglas Fann.

Mr. Fann is survived by his sisters, Judy Warrick of Smyrna, TN, Debbie Bowden of Watertown, TN, Karen Thompson of Waverly, TN, and Diane Fann of Carthage, TN; brothers, Ronnie Fann of Hermitage, TN and Kenny Fann of Grant, TN.

Visitation will be from 1:00 PM to 8:00 Sunday at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Funeral service will be 2:00 PM Monday at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna with Rev. Jim Yates officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

An online guestbook for the Fann family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com.

Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. 615-459-3254.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Oct. 12 to Oct. 14, 2019
