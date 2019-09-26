Services
Murfreesboro Funeral Home - Murfreesboro
145 Innsbrooke Blvd
Murfreesboro, TN 37128
615-896-2229
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Murfreesboro Funeral Home - Murfreesboro
145 Innsbrooke Blvd
Murfreesboro, TN 37128
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Murfreesboro Funeral Home - Murfreesboro
145 Innsbrooke Blvd
Murfreesboro, TN 37128
View Map
Service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
1:30 PM
Murfreesboro Funeral Home - Murfreesboro
145 Innsbrooke Blvd
Murfreesboro, TN 37128
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James McCurley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Alfred McCurley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Alfred McCurley Obituary
James Alfred McCurley

Murfreesboro - James A. McCurley, age 80, of Murfreesboro,TN, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, September 24, 2019. He was originally from Madison, AL, but has resided in Murfreesboro for the past forty-seven years. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe Wheeler McCurley and Flora Bell McCurley. One brother, Billy Joe McCurley, two step-brothers, Paul and Pete Randolf, and his beautiful wife of sixty-three years, Nathie Mae McCurley. He was survived by his sons: Rex McCurley of Murfreesboro, TN, Tommy McCurley of Athens, AL, Scott McCurley of Nashville, TN and Patrick (Petina) McCurley of Coral Springs, FL. Daughters: Deborah McCurley Confer and Kandi Barrett of Murfreesboro,TN, Sabrina (Mark) Donovan of Leoma, TN. Twenty- one grandchildren, and twenty-two great grandchildren. His four legged friends, Benji, Toby, Cowboy, and Oreo were also a big part of his life.

Visitation will be held at Murfreesboro Funeral Home on Friday, September 27, 2019 from 4pm - 8pm and Saturday, September 28, 2019 from 12pm - 1:30pm with service to follow at 1:30pm in the chapel. Officiating will be David Humphrey.

The family would like to express our gratitude to Caris Hospice for their exceptional care and compassion.

Murfreesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Services 615-896-2229.
Published in The Daily News Journal on Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now