James Alfred McCurley
Murfreesboro - James A. McCurley, age 80, of Murfreesboro,TN, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, September 24, 2019. He was originally from Madison, AL, but has resided in Murfreesboro for the past forty-seven years. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe Wheeler McCurley and Flora Bell McCurley. One brother, Billy Joe McCurley, two step-brothers, Paul and Pete Randolf, and his beautiful wife of sixty-three years, Nathie Mae McCurley. He was survived by his sons: Rex McCurley of Murfreesboro, TN, Tommy McCurley of Athens, AL, Scott McCurley of Nashville, TN and Patrick (Petina) McCurley of Coral Springs, FL. Daughters: Deborah McCurley Confer and Kandi Barrett of Murfreesboro,TN, Sabrina (Mark) Donovan of Leoma, TN. Twenty- one grandchildren, and twenty-two great grandchildren. His four legged friends, Benji, Toby, Cowboy, and Oreo were also a big part of his life.
Visitation will be held at Murfreesboro Funeral Home on Friday, September 27, 2019 from 4pm - 8pm and Saturday, September 28, 2019 from 12pm - 1:30pm with service to follow at 1:30pm in the chapel. Officiating will be David Humphrey.
The family would like to express our gratitude to Caris Hospice for their exceptional care and compassion.
Murfreesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Services 615-896-2229.
Published in The Daily News Journal on Sept. 26, 2019