James Bradley McClanahan
Christiana - James Bradley McClanahan, age 83, passed away Thursday, July 4, 2019 at his home after an extended illness. Mr. McClanahan was a member of Christiana church of Christ.
Preceded in death by son Steven P. McClanahan.
Survived by his wife Shirley A. McClanahan, children James B. (Kathy Johnson) McClanahan Jr., Phillip McClanahan, Theresa (Jimmy) Hillis and Kerry (Penny) Davis. Grandchildren, Angel Phillips, Dixie Ashworth, Camron McClanahan, Joshua McClanahan, Samuel McClanahan, and Kerry Davis Jr., 6 great-grandchildren.
Visitation with the family will be held Tuesday, July 9, 2019 from 4:00-8:00pm at Murfreesboro Funeral Home.
Funeral service will be 11:00 am Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Murfreesboro Funeral Home with Mike Weeks officiating. Interment to follow at Roselawn Memorial Garden.
Murfreesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Services 615-896-2229
Published in The Daily News Journal on July 7, 2019