James "Jimmy" Bratten
Murfreesboro - James "Jimmy" Miller Bratten, age 81, of Murfreesboro, TN, died on May 13, 2019 at St. Thomas West Hospital in Nashville, TN. He was born on July 3, 1937 in Liberty, TN to James H. and Elizabeth Miller Bratten. He was a member of the Baptist faith. Jim was a 1955 graduate of Smyrna High School and continued his education at Middle Tennessee State University where he was a member of the football team. On April 27, 1957 Jim married Alice Jo Parsons. He retired after many years from Textron.
He is survived by his wife, Jo; children, Dr. James B. Bratten and his wife Beth and Jacqueline Bratten Smithson and her husband Jerre. Jim enjoyed his six grandchildren, Jared Bratten, Ryan Miller Bratten, Chelsey Hadfield and her husband Brian, Claire Swagler, Grant Swagler, and Chloe Swagler. He was further blessed with two great-grandchildren, Hallie Jo Hadfield and Bejamin Miller Brown. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and three sisters.
Visitation will be Friday from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Woodfin Memorial Chapel in Murfreesboro. A private family burial will take place at a later date in Liberty, TN.
Memorials in memory of Jim can be made to .
Published in The Daily News Journal on May 16, 2019