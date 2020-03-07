Services
James Brown Obituary
James Brown

Murfreesboro - James O. Brown, age 88, of Murfreesboro, passed away Saturday, March 7th 2020. James was born December 13th 1931 to the late George and Leila Brown. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a son, Jeff Brown and siblings Lorene Brown O'Dell, Polly Brown Buckner, Houston Brown, Ida Brown, Homer Brown, and Clara Bell Brown Weaver

James is survived by his wife of 67 years, Bess Marie Brown. In addition to his wife he is survived by a son James Brown and fiance Wanda; two daughters, Terry Quinne and husband Jerry and Trudy Learner and husband Joe; a sister, Virginia Jackson; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

He had a long and successful career as an engineer with General Electric, where he worked on the Apollo Space Mission in Cape Canaveral. He was an avid fan of MTSU Basketball and baseball in general, having played both sports at Rockvale Highschool in the 1940s. He was skilled woodworker and made beautiful pieces of furniture.

Visitation with the family will be Tuesday, March 10th, 2020, from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with funeral services to follow at 1:00 PM. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery.

An online guestbook is available at www.woodfinchapel.com. Woodfin Memorial Chapel. 615-893-5151.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Mar. 7 to Mar. 9, 2020
