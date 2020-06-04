James Bryant Johnson
1934 - 2020
James Bryant Johnson

Murfreesboro - James Bryant Johnson, age 86 of Murfreesboro, TN passed away at his home on Wednesday June 3, 2020. He was the son of the late Fred and Olene Johnson of Medina, TN.

Mr. Johnson is survived by his wife of 66 years, Nancy Johnson; daughter, Leigh Brown and husband David; son, Steve Johnson and wife Sherri; granddaughters, Cole Brown Williams and husband Nick, Conner Brown; grandsons, Will Johnson, and Reed Johnson, and great-grandson, Cannon Williams; brother, Tom Johnson of Jackson, TN.

His greatest love, after Jesus and Nancy, were his children, grandchildren, and great-grandson.

Mr. Johnson was a longtime member and Deacon at Belle Aire Baptist Church in Murfreesboro. Most recently he was a member of Barfield Baptist Church in Murfreesboro. He attended Union University in Jackson, TN and was a veteran of The United States Airforce. Mr. Johnson retired from IBM Corporation after 35 years of service. After retirement, he enjoyed working for Dealer's Auto Auction.

Memorials may be made to Barfield Baptist Church Building Fund, attention Church Treasurer 812 Dove Lane Murfreesboro, TN 37128

Graveside service will be 11:00AM Monday at Evergreen Cemetery. www.woodfinchapel.com




Published in The Daily News Journal from Jun. 4 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
8
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Evergreen Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Woodfin Funeral Chapel
1488 LASCASSAS PIKE
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
615.893.5151
