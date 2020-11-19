1/1
James Carl Parrott
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Carl Parrott

Smyrna - James Carl Parrott, age 86 of Smyrna died November 18, 2020. He was native of Lufkin, Texas and was the son of Ollie Lee Parrott and Mabel A. Douglas Parrott. Mr. Parrott was a member of Parkway Baptist Church. He was a graduate of MTSU and was retired from the United States Air Force.

Mr. Parrott is survived by his wife of 63 years, Carole Parrott; children, Scott Parrott and wife Tammy of Florida, Steve Parrott and wife Cyndy of Bowling Green, Britt Parrott and Kimmie of Oregon; grandchildren; Brittany, Anthony, Jonathan, Mari Lynn, Steven, Jimmy, Essie, Mackenzie; great-grandchildren, Emma, Amon, Pedon, brothers; Grover Parrott of Texas, and Delbert Parrott of Texas.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Salvation Army .

Visitation will be 3:00PM Saturday at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Memorial Service will be 4:00PM Saturday at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna with Dan Parker officiating. www.woodfinchapel.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Nov. 19 to Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Woodfin Chapel - Smyrna
203 N. Lowry Street
Smyrna, TN 37167
615-459-3254
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Woodfin Chapel - Smyrna

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved