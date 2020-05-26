Services
Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home
820 South Church St
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 893-2422
James Christopher Obituary
Murfreesboro - James Felix Christopher, age 90, passed away May 25, 2020 at his residence. He was born in Nutley, New Jersey and a resident of Rutherford County. James served in the United States Army. He worked for Sears for 30 years and was a landscaper.

James was preceded in death by his parents, John and Grace Christopher; brother, Carmen Christopher; sisters, Rose Cassese, Marie Christopher. He is survived by his sons, Jim Christopher, Glenn Christopher; daughters, Carole Downey, Diane Staples, Grace Goehner; brother, John Christopher; sister, Marge Malone; thirteen grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren.

No service is planned at this time.

Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.
Published in The Daily News Journal from May 26 to May 27, 2020
