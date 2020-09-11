1/
James David "Jim" Larsen
James "Jim" David Larsen

Murfreesboro - James "Jim" David Larsen, age 75 passed away Wednesday September 9,2020 with his wife and sons by his side.

Jim was successful in both business and life. He was the owner of Larsen Custom Cabinet Shop located in Pegram, TN. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather and loved by all that knew him.

He is preceded in death by his parents Arthur and Cordella Larsen, brother Melvin Larsen and sister Mercedes Beckstrom.

His is survived by wife of 21 years Cindy Larsen, sons Kevin W. Larsen and Bobby (Jennifer) Farley, grandchildren Cody, Heather, Christian, Brayden, Peyton, Tatum, and Cameron. 4 great granddaughters, mother-in-law Virginia Swann, brother Dean Larsen, sisters Leony Olson and Doris Munter, his ever faithful pomeranian Ranger and a host of other family and friends.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Jeremy S. McDuffie and staff at Tennessee Oncology, Principal Sumatra Drayton, administration and staff at Holloway High School, Judy Arms and Karen Wegele for their support, friendship, and love.

Visitation with the family will be held Monday September 14,2020 at Mufreesboro Funeral Home from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m.

Graveside Services will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday September 15, 2020 at Evergreen Cemetery.

Murfreesboro Funeral Home 615-896-2229




Published in The Daily News Journal from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
