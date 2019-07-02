|
James Davidson
Murfreesboro - James Leard Davidson, Jr., age 91 of Murfreesboro, TN passed away on Monday, July 1st, 2019. He was born in Suffolk, VA to the late James Leard Davidson and Eleanor Ford Davidson. He is also preceded in death by two sons, Bob Davidson and Tom Davidson.
Mr. Davidson is survived by his wife of 68 years, Ann Tuttle Davidson; daughters-in-law, Rebecca, Laura, and Salley; grandchildren, Michael, Kelly, Amy, and Becca; and seven great-grandchildren.
Mr. Davidson retired from DuPont after 38 years with the company. He loved music, especially his band and symphony work at the University of Illinois.
A private graveside service will be held at Harpeth Hills Memory Gardens.
Published in The Daily News Journal on July 2, 2019