James E. "Sonny" Coleman
James E. "Sonny" Coleman

Murfreesboro - James E. "Sonny" Coleman passed away at his residence on August 29, 2020. He was a native and lifelong resident of Rutherford County. Sonny worked at Chromalox for 40 years and was a member of the Church of Christ Church.

Sonny was preceded in death by his mother, Vernice Tucker Coleman and his father James Coleman died when he was 4 years old. He is survived by his wife, Shirley Coleman; and son, Curtis Coleman.

Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home. A chapel service will be at 1:00 P.M. Tuesday at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Dr. Lenny Farmer officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery with friends and family serving as pallbearers.

Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral home and Cremation, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422




Published in The Daily News Journal from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation
820 South Church St
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 893-2422
