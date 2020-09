Or Copy this URL to Share

James (Jim) Eddie Wheeler, Jr.



James (Jim) Eddie Wheeler, Jr.(77) died peacefully in his sleep Wednesday morning September 23, 2020. He was a Master Gardner, potter, photographer, and artist. He was predeceased by parents James Eddie Wheeler, Sr., and Mary Lee Harper Wheeler and his son James Eddie Wheeler III. He is survived by a daughter Marilisa Wheeler McCaskill and a son Shannon Bray Wheeler; four grandchildren, one great-grandchild; two brothers, nieces, and nephews. The service is going to be held on Saturday, October 2nd, 2020.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store