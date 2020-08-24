James Ellis Benson
Murfreesboro - James Ellis (Jimmy) Benson, age 82, lifelong resident of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, passed away Thursday, August 20, 2020. He was the son of the late Ellis E. (Doc) and Abbie Brinkley Benson.
Jimmy graduated from Central High School in 1958. He and his high school sweetheart, Juanita Puckett, were happily married for 61 years. She describes Jimmy as a precious and loving husband, daddy, and PaPa. He greatly treasured time with his grandchildren and was truly pleased that his great-grandson was given the middle name James.
As a young man, Jimmy worked for Tasty Bakery. After his employment in Tullahoma for Altamil Corporation as a quality control inspector, Jimmy then helped operate his father's local markets. He retired as a driver for DAS at Nissan.
In an article for Big Orange Illustrated, Jimmy was reported to be the biggest fan from Murfreesboro and a UT-fact superman. Cheering for the Vols and the Titans, his excitement would echo when proclaiming, "It's football time in Tennessee!" He treasured the many memorable legends repeatedly told around family dining tables. Jimmy enjoyed cooking and grilling, growing flowers and grasses, driving his Volkswagen Bugs and Honda Civics, playing Tetris and Solitaire, and listening to ballgames and music. He smiled when singing songs and telling stories. The man with a big laugh enjoyed making others laugh along with him. He was a true friend with a heart for helping others.
Jimmy was thankful his parents taught him to love everyone. He was a member of the church of Christ who seized opportunities to talk with others about the Bible. "The Old Rugged Cross" and "How Great Thou Art" were his favorite hymns. He would often say, "God has blessed me so much. I have lived a happy life."
Mr. Benson is survived by his wife, Juanita Puckett Benson; daughter, Reba Markum and husband Keith; grandson, Kevin Markum and wife Karen; granddaughter, Kerri Sircy and husband Bryan; great-grandson, Randy Markum; sister, Judy Cooper; and brother, Jerry Benson. So many others in his extended family also held special places in his heart.
The family wishes to express appreciation to the staff at Community Care of Rutherford County. In his later years, Jimmy lived there with sweetheart Juanita in Room H111. Cards may be sent to her at CCRC, 901 East County Farm Rd, Murfreesboro, TN 37127.
Jimmy loved children. In lieu of food and flowers, the family asks that you consider making a donation in his memory to Sacred Selections, an organization which helps fund adoptions. (sacredselections.org
)
Murfreesboro Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. A private graveside service will be held at Roselawn Memorial Gardens with Kevin Markum and Bryan Sircy officiating.
