James Gary Reed
1958 - 2020
James Gary Reed

Smyrna - Mr. James Gary Reed, age 62, of Smyrna, TN, passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020.

Mr. Reed was born October 3, 1958 in Carthage, TN, a son of the late James Willard Reed and Mildred Frances Bennett Reed. He was also preceded in death by Brother; Michael Lynn Reed. He married Pamela Darlene Haney on June 8, 1985. Mr. Reed graduated from McGavock High School in 1977. He worked for Bridgestone for 30 years. He was an avid Tennessee Vols fan. He loved his three grandchildren dearly.

Mr. Reed is survived by Wife; Pamela Reed of Smyrna, TN. Children; Ryan (Ashley) Reed of Smyrna, TN, and Jaime (Bryan) Gobell of Murfreesboro, TN. Three grandchildren; Aiden Reed, Paisley Gobell, and Cason Gobell. Brother; Larry (Sharon) Reed of Greenbrier, TN. Two Sisters; Teresa (Roger Gaines) Reed of Lebanon, TN, and Deborah (Bob) Williams of Murfreesboro, TN.

Funeral Services for Mr. Reed are scheduled to be conducted from the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Friday, October 9, 2020 at 1PM with Bro. Tim Bennett officiating. Interment will follow in the Gordonsville Cemetery.

Visitation with the family will be at the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Thursday from 2PM until 6PM and on Friday from 11AM until service time at 1PM.

BASS FUNERAL HOME, GORDONSVILLE CHAPEL, DIRECTORS






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Home - Gordonsville
OCT
9
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Home - Gordonsville
OCT
9
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Home - Gordonsville
Funeral services provided by
Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Home - Gordonsville
71 E Main Street
Gordonsville, TN 38563
1-615-683-8212
