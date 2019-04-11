James Glaser



Murfreesboro - James "Jim" William Glaser, age 81, passed away on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at his residence. He was a native of Spalding, NE but has lived in Rutherford County since 2004.



Jim was preceded in death by his parents; Louis and Marie Glaser and brothers; Robert and Tompall Glaser. He is survived by his wife, Mary Jane Glaser of Murfreesboro, sons; James William Glaser II and his wife Patty of Washington, and Jeffery Louis Glaser of Gatlinburg, daughters; Connie Jane Glaser of Murfreesboro and Jeanne Lynn Glaser of Nashville, brothers; John Glaser and Charles "Chuck" Glaser and wife Beverly, sister, Eleanor Ryan, grandchildren; Jessica, Cameron, Amanda, Ashley, J.B., Corbin, Alex, Dylan, Keri and Stephen and great-grandchildren, Elleana, Zoe, Chance, Leland, Hayden and Mia.



A celebration of life for Jim will be held on Friday, April 12, 2019, from 4:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to PAWS of Murfreesboro.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to PAWS of Murfreesboro.

Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422.