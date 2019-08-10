Services
Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home
820 South Church St
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 893-2422
Memorial service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Murfreesboro - James Elvin Henderson, age 86, passed away at his residence August 8, 2019. He was born in Woodbury and was a resident of Rutherford County. James served in the United States Army and worked as a security guard at Old Time Pottery.

James was preceded in death by his parents, Madeline Brandon Henderson and Oscar Henderson; sons, Marvin Ray Henderson, and Melvin Henderson. He is survived by his wife, Sanjuanita Henderson; son, Enrique Hernandez, Ramon Hernandez; daughter, Ramona Reed; grandchildren, Aisa Sheerer, Anna Hartman, China Hartman; and great-grandchildren, Robert Rodriquez, Jr. and Noah Sheerer.

A memorial service will be 10:00 AM, Monday, August 12, 2019 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Dr. Lenny Farmer officiating.

Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.
Published in The Daily News Journal on Aug. 10, 2019
