James Howard Ray Oden Sr.
North August, SC - Age 56, August 12, 2020. Survived by his soul mate of 32 years wife, Melissa Oden; one son, James "JimJim" Howard Ray(Christine) Oden Jr. ; grandchildren, James "LJ" Howard Ray Oden III and Londyn "LoLo" Raye Oden; his mother, Mattie Lee Oden; sisters, brothers, other relatives and friends. Visitation Saturday, August 22, 12-1p.m., funeral to follow at Belle Aire Baptist Church, 1307 N. Rutherford Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN. Interment, Evergreen Cemetery. New Generation Funeral Home, 615-365-7105; newgenerationfh.com