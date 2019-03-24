|
|
James Hoyt Todd
Wartrace - James Hoyt Todd, age 77, passed away Friday, March 22, 2019. He was born in Rutherford County in the Gum Community, Sept 7, 1941 and has lived in the Wartrace area for the last 28 yrs.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Eva Hughes Todd; Brother, Clarence Todd
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Mrs. Mary Diane Todd of Wartrace, TN; son, James (Norma) Underwood, Eugene (Debra) Todd; grandchildren, Alexander, Peter, and Samuel Underwood, Anna (Cody) Turner, Opie Dunaway, Carrie (Chris) Garrett; Great Grandchildren, Ahren Turner, Mason and Regan Garrett, Branson and Alexa Dunaway.
He served in the Army National Guard for 6 yrs as a Supply Sgt. Him and his dad owned Todd's Storm Window and Door Company. The last few yrs he worked for the city of Wartrace before retiring.
He loved walking horses and raised and bred them since 1958. He enjoyed attending the horse shows.
He was a member of Midway Church of Christ.
The family will receive friends for visitation at Murfreesboro Funeral Home, Monday, March 25, 2019 12-2pm followed by the service at 2pm.
Pallbearers will be Peter and Samuel Underwood, Lance Jenkins, Alden Rowland, Chris Garrett, and Ricky Wilson
Officiating, Billy Webb
Burial will be at Hollywood Cemetery in Wartrace, TN.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Church of Christ Disaster Relief Effort or, Good Shepards Childrens Home in Murfreesboro, TN
Published in The Daily News Journal on Mar. 24, 2019